Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading Up 45.6% Over Last Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $946,504.76 and approximately $189,547.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00133057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00830409 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

