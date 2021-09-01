Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,143 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.43. 1,567,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,246. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

