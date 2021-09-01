Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $69,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,880,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

LLY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.82. 86,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,690. The company has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

