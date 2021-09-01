Elrond Trading Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $176.96 or 0.00356289 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $189.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00084524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00047109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,335,339 coins and its circulating supply is 19,381,877 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

