ELYSIA One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $23.87 million and $2.69 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00834135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048671 BTC.

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

