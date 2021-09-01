Elysian (ELY) Trading 24.6% Higher This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $371,400.01 and approximately $168,109.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00817097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048930 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

