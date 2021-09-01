Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

THQQF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

