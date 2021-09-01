Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EMRAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Emera stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. 8,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. Emera has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

