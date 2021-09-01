Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$60.00 at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Shares of EMA stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$59.71. 210,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,016. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

