Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ESRT opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 122,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

