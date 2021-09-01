Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0408 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and $166,582.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00159241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.03 or 0.07480461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.40 or 0.99558095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00998874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.