Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

