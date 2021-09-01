Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,776 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

