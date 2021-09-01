Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,213. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

