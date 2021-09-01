Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.75.

Several research firms have commented on EDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NYSE EDR opened at 26.00 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 25.41.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,458,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

