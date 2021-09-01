Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 126,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,823,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

The stock has a market cap of $504.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

