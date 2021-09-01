Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 126,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,823,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Several analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.
The stock has a market cap of $504.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.