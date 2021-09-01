Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 126,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,823,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
