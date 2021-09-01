Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 126,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,823,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

