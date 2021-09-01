Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Down 1.5%

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.51 and last traded at $47.69. 31,575,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 30,821,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,656,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,560,000 after buying an additional 100,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,393,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,263 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,197,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,322,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,856,000 after purchasing an additional 996,902 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

