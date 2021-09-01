Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Energycoin has a market cap of $121,564.53 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057196 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00026509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008219 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.