Energycoin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $121,564.53 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057196 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00026509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008219 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

