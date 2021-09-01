Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading Down 3.6%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 157,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 107,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.