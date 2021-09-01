ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 2,151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 306,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 13,918.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

