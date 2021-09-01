Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Trading Down 2.1%

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 50,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 61,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

