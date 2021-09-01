Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.47% from the company’s previous close.

EVC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $594.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $445,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 1,913,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 903,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 352,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

