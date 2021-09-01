Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,571 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Five Below worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $212.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

