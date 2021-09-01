Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 52,141 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $33,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 60.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 23.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.