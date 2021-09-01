Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $34,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

NYSE:J opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

