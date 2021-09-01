Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $33,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,649,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.