Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,944 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $33,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

RIO opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.