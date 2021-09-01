Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 25,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,059. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 776.19%.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

