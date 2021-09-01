Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

EVA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 821.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

