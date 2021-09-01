EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 260,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

EOG opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

