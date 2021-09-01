Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.72. 18,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 407,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $729.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

