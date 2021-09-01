Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Up 6.2%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 18,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 407,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.