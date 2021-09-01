eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0023

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2,367.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

