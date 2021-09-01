EOSDT Price Up 2.3% This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $268.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00159241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.03 or 0.07480461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.40 or 0.99558095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00998874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

