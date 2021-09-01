Epic Cash Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $5,773.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,432,408 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

