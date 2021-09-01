Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 1st (AOX, AT1, AVGR, CBK, EJTTF, GYC, HDD, LEG, RGLS, SBSW)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 1st:

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

was given a €5.90 ($6.94) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.30 ($6.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €25.80 ($30.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.50 ($2.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €159.30 ($187.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

