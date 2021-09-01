Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.12

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

