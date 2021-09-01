Ernest S. Rady Purchases 2,543 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $98,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 174,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,078. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 528,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.