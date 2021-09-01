Ernest S. Rady Purchases 2,543 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $98,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:AAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 174,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,078. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 528,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
