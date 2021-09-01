ESBC (ESBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $59,051.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ESBC has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,948,345 coins and its circulating supply is 29,669,011 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.