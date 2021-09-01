Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) EVP Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
WTRG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 808,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,998. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
