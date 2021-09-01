Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) EVP Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WTRG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 808,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,998. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

