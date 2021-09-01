Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $390.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $340.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.31.

ESS opened at $330.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,973,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

