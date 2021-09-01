Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $330.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $584,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 117.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $18,973,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

