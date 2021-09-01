Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Shares Up 2.4%

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) shares shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 15.84 and last traded at 15.56. 81,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 92,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 11.50.

