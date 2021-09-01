Ethereum Classic Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.41 billion and $4.92 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64.88 or 0.00136868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.81 or 0.07480035 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,580,607 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

