EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $27,084.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.53 or 0.00983893 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,302,633,572 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

