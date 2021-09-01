Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

