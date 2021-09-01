EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.40 Million

Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce $110.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $110.83 million. EverQuote reported sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $444.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $572.51 million, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

