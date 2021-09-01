Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.65. 45,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.