Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.
Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
ES stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.65. 45,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.
In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
